Roller skaters ready for big finale at national event in Hermitage

Jun. 13—HERMITAGE — When Larry Melcher crossed the finish line in his time trial, the music began playing — a signal he set a new record.

"This is my first competition," an elated Melcher said.

At 61, the Shepherdsville, Ky., resident was a pacesetter at Roller Skating Association International's national speed skating championships held this week at Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage.

Drawing over 1,000 competitors, family members, coaches and others, the five-day competition ends Friday. Competition is divided into sex and age brackets.

Melcher competed in the 60-and-over division where he set a single-lap, 100-meters, record for his age category at 14.2 seconds. It bested a mark set in 2018.

"There were a lot of records set here this week," Jim McMahon, RSA's executive director said.

He credits that to improved technology in skates, better training and the Hermitage track itself.

"This is a very fast track," McMahon said.

One vendor at the event, Pinnacle Racing, fills desires with custom-made roller skates. At a price of $1,600, these are for serious racers.

"It usually takes around eight weeks for custom orders," Pinnacle owner Jimmy Blair said.

Details such as padding, colors, height, stiffness, and mounting can be adjusted for each customer.

McMahon is finding children are the sport's growth engine.

"Kids are driving the business," he said. "They're bringing their parents into the sport."

For Melcher, a grandson's racing attracted him into the sport.

"My grandson started in a speed racing team just two years ago," he said.

It costs RSA $60,000 to hold the event with expenses, including hiring 25 officials to monitor races and paying their expenses.

In addition to looking for racers illegally blocking other competitors, officials have to monitor the track.

"You can have a racer with sore muscles who puts on Ben Gay," Rob Larusso, a track official, said. "If the lotion gets on the track it can make it very slippery and cause an injury."

Friday ends with the biggest event — The Race of Champions. With a total purse of $10,000, those winning first place in their divisions are awarded $1,500.

But even with big money on the line, the sport doesn't have a large price tag, McMahon said.

"Anyone can afford to get into skating," he said.