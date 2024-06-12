Roller skaters given more time to explore local area this year

Jun. 11—HERMITAGE — It sounds odd, but having slightly fewer roller skaters at the national racing championships this year, compared with 2023, could mean more money being spent in the local economy.

Like last year Roller Skating Association International's national speed skating championships are being held this week at Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage. There are roughly 100 fewer racers this year partly due to another roller-skate racing event simultaneously being held in Florida.

Last year's five-day competition was packed, creating a wall-to-wall schedule with little down time for skaters or spectators.

Fewer competitors this year created schedule openings allowing people to explore local restaurants, retailers and those in the hospitality trade.

"I got to play golf this morning," Billy Thompson, RSA's president, said during a racing lull on Tuesday.

A couple RSA officials took their lunch at the Hermitage Arby's while Chris Atkins, a Maryville, Tenn., racing coach, took a crew including his wife, their son and friend for lunch at The Golden Corral restaurant.

"This is our life," Atkins said.

Historically, the association has held racing one week followed by artistic roller skating — the equivalent of figure skating on ice — the following week at the same location. This year, the artistic competition is being held later in June in Union, Missouri.

While there's likely a bit fewer hotel rooms occupied this year, organizers said there's still a room shortage. One couple said they had to settle for a hotel room near Youngstown.

State license plates on vehicles found at Olympic Fun Center included New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Illinois.

Fun Center owners Joe Smith and his wife Dawn are credited for attracting RSA to Hermitage.

Over 1,000 racers and spectators are expected to attend the races this week. RSA's 2,500 members, which includes rink owners, athletes and coaches has a strong base, said Robert Penrod, RSA's treasurer from Huber Heights, Ohio, just north of Dayton.

"We're still on an uptick," Penrod said of the roller skating community. "Our base has been very consistent coming out of COVID because people are looking for family entertainment."

To connect even better with families RSA entered an agreement with Disney. The deal gave RSA rink owners rights to play Disney songs from its movies, TV shows and other venues in the rinks.

"There was no financial transaction to this," Thompson said. "Disney gave us the rights and we promote their brand."

Others within RSA gave the area high praise for hospitality.

"The town has welcomed us with open arms," said Steve Earley, the event's racing announcer from Pensacola, Fla. "It's nice to be somewhere where you're welcomed."