Roller derby: rough sport, gentle sportsmanship

Jun. 25—When #15 — Wyldclaw — got entangled in another player's skate and hit the ground hard, they lay still for a while as coaches and a medic came to check on them and referees made a half-circle around the group on the floor.

All around Danville's Illini Skateland — where Champaign-Urbana-based Twin City Derby Group hosted a friendly skirmish with the Peoria Prowlers on Sunday — people took a knee, from players to volunteers and even audience members.

The previously raucous crowd of supporters remained silent, with all eyes focused on Max Wyld as they lay sprawled out on the polished wood skating floor, complaining of ankle pain.

After a few moments, Max was able to stand and hobble off of the floor with help to a round of applause from the crowd. As soon as they were safely seated, the game continued — and not a moment sooner.

Throughout the match, it was clear that for both sides the name of the game was respect. As jammers attempted to maneuver their way through and around the moving wall of blockers working to bump them off the track, some were knocked clean off their feet, only to be helped up, often by someone on the opposing team who would check to be sure they were okay.

"I've played a lot of other sports, and to me derby is different," said Peoria Prowlers coach Siren Squall. "We can be enemies on the track, but we're all gonna be celebrating together at the afterparty, dancing and having fun. It's the morale of the players. I've never seen it in any other sport."

Though roller derby is a full-contact sport, "skaters cannot use their heads, elbows, forearms, hands, knees, lower legs, or feet to make contact to opponents, and they cannot make contact to opponents' heads, backs, knees, lower legs, or feet," according to the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) rulebook.

For Vermilion County native Cari West, — #83, "Liquor Box" from the Twin City Derby Group — roller derby is a great opportunity to cultivate friendships with other players and keep active.

"We spend a lot of time at practice learning how to fall the correct way, how to do certain moves a certain way so that you don't get hurt," West says. "As with every sport, there's a risk of getting hurt, but once you learn to play the right way, it's actually a pretty safe sport, safer than speed-skating because we have pads and stuff."

For more information or to join the derby group, check out their website at twincityderbygroup.com.