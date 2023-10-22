Roll Tide Wire’s Week 8 Player of the Game

It took a total team effort for the Alabama Crimson Tide to get past the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon, but I walked away from the game as impressed with the Tide as I have at any point this season. Facing a 13-point halftime deficit, Alabama responded in the second half by shutting out the Vols en route to a 27-0 run to end the game.

Not only were they able to overcome the largest deficit of the Saban era, but they played the best football they have all year. Jalen Milroe made some big-time throws in the second half and Jihaad Campbell scored on a fumble recovery, but Jase McClellan was the X-factor for the Crimson Tide tonight.

McClellan came up big for the Tide as he carried the ball 27 times for 115 yards and a score, but it felt like any time needed a third or fourth and short he was able to convert. Neither Milroe nor Roydell Williams could find any traction on the ground as they combined to carry the ball 15 times for 23 yards which made McClellan’s contribution that much more significant.

The Tide head into a much-needed bye week as they will square up with the LSU Tigers for the SEC West on Nov. 4.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire