Roll Tide Wire’s Week 11 Player of the Game: Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe is playing the quarterback position as well as anyone in the country right now and certainly has earned a shout in the Heisman race. Milroe was dominant again on Saturday as he was responsible for six total touchdowns in Alabama’s 49-21 pounding of Kentucky.

Every week it feels like Milroe is doing things we have never seen done before in an Alabama uniform, and this week was no different as he became the first player in program history to pass for three touchdowns and rush for three touchdowns in the same game.

With three consecutive wins over Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky the Crimson Tide look to be back as they clinched another SEC Title berth. The Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East with Tennessee’s loss to Missouri.

Milroe was phenomenal today as he accounted for nearly 300 total yards of offense. However, the offensive line was just as big of a story as they didn’t surrender a single sack on the day. The Crimson Tide also had eight different players carry the ball with a combined average of 4.1 yards per carry.

With only Chattanooga and Auburn left in the regular season a College Football Playoff berth is within reach. However, the Crimson Tide can never overlook a trip to Jordan Hare Stadium.

