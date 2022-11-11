Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

An SEC West battle between two of the top twelve teams in the country is set to take place in Oxford on Saturday afternoon as No. 9 Alabama travels to Mississippi to take on No. 11 Ole Miss.

It’s always fun when Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin can go head-to-head on the headsets. Kiffin would love nothing more than to defeat his former boss for the first time and keep the Rebels’ chances of winning the SEC West alive. Coach Saban is looking to salvage the remaining of the season and finish the year with pride on a strong note.

Consistency is the name of the game for the Crimson Tide. In all phases of the game, consistency in performance has been the most troubling issue for the Tide. Let’s see how they respond following last week’s disappointing loss.

Here are the staff predictions from Roll Tide Wire:

AJ Spurr

Alabama 42, Ole Miss 35

I don’t think Alabama suffers back-to-back losses. However, I don’t think all of the Crimson Tide’s problems have been solved in just one week. The offense will have to carry this team in what is likely to be a shootout, but the defense will have to play the best game of the season to mitigate the Lane Kiffin-led offensive attack.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 41, Ole Miss 31

What a weird season it has been for the Crimson Tide. If I am being completely honest, this is one of the toughest games I have had to pick in a very long time. In a game that is likely to be a shootout, I have to pick the team that has the best quarterback and that is Bryce Young and Alabama.

Sam Murphy

Alabama 38, Ole Miss 35

This is a tough spot for the Tide as they are coming off of a loss and this might be Ole Miss’s biggest game of the season. With a win and an LSU loss, Ole Miss is very much alive in the college football playoffs and the Rebels know a win over Alabama is the boost their resume needs. Bryce Young will want to finish his Alabama career on a good note and I think Nick Saban will not let his guys quit on the team. It will be a high-scoring affair so the over would definitely be in my plays this weekend.

Brody Smoot

Alabama 35, Ole Miss 24

Alabama is coming off of a gut-wrenching loss in overtime against LSU. This is the first time that he Tide have had two losses in the regular season since 2010. I would look for Alabama to bounce back and make a statement on both sides of the ball. I like the Tide in this one by 11.

