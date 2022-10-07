Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama will look to exact revenge on Saturday when Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies enter Bryant-Denny Stadium for a matchup between SEC West rivals.

Everyone remembers how the Aggies downed the Tide in College Station last season with a last-second field goal. And the beef between the two head coaches over the summer just added gas to the fire.

Both teams are dealing with injuries at the quarterback position as Texas A&M starter Max Johnson being ruled out for the season with a broken hand and Alabama starter Bryce Young injuring his shoulder last weekend is now being listed as a game-time decision.

There are a lot of uncertainties as the team enters the matchup, but here are Roll Tide Wire’s staff predictions for Alabama vs. Texas A&M.

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (-23.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 4-1 Alabama 5-0 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 4-1 Alabama 5-0 Sam Murphy Alabama 3-2 Alabama 5-0 Brody Smoot Arkansas 3-2 Alabama 5-0

AJ Spurr

Alabama 42, Texas A&M 13

This game means something for the Crimson Tide. Not only will the team look to avenge last season’s loss, but the players are playing on behalf of Nick Saban. The Saban – Jimbo Fisher feud will be settled this week on the field and the players know that. With or without Bryce Young, the offense will likely be able to move the ball down the field with Jahmyr Gibbs taking over as the versatile offensive threat he is. Defensively, the Crimson Tide should be able to consistently create problems for Haynes King and the Aggies offense.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 42, Texas A&M 12

What a weird matchup this has shaped up to be. In the offseason, this was being hyped as one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Unfortunately, there are injured to both team’s quarterbacks and the Aggies have severely underperformed. Even if Bryce Young doesn’t play, I don’t see how this game is very close. Alabama is motivated and A&M is reeling. ‘Bama makes quick work of the Aggies on Saturday night.

Story continues

Sam Murphy

Alabama 38, Texas A&M 13

With or without Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide should roll in their revenge game. The Alabama defense will be problematic for a struggling Texas A&M offense riddled with injuries. Jahmyr Gibbs is also beginning to breathe life into the Alabama offense. Expect one of the Tide’s best performances of 2022.

Brody Smoot

Alabama 49, Texas A&M 24

This game has been marked on everyone’s calendar for quite some time now. The Crimson Tide fell to the Aggies last season. Now, it’s Alabama’s time to return the favor. Alabama’s offense will be too much for the Aggies to handle. Edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner are going to wreak havoc against a young offensive line unit. For that reason, I like Alabama big in this one.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire