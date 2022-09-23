Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama is set to open its slate of SEC games this weekend when the Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban has been preaching consistency in performance all week long and the seven-time national championship-winning head coach is hoping for a complete game against the Commodores on Saturday night.

Vandy head coach Clark Lea is in his second season in Nashville and it seems like he has the program heading in the right direction. This Vandy team is off to a great start this season posting a 3-1 record entering Saturday night’s contest. But to say Alabama will be their toughest test yet is an understatement.

It will be interesting to see if the Crimson Tide can continue to show improvements this week as the schedule begins to toughen up over the next month.

Here are the staff predictions from Roll Tide Wire.

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (-40.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 2-1 Alabama 3-0 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 2-1 Alabama 3-0 Sam Murphy Vandy 1-2 Alabama 3-0 Brody Smoot Alabama 2-1 Alabama 3-0

AJ Spurr

This game won’t end in a shutout, as the 2017 contest did on the road at Vanderbilt. However, Alabama plays just as dominant. The Commodores’ ability to move the ball via the ground game will be a true test for the Crimson Tide. If Vanderbilt can get a few chunk plays, they have a solid shot at reaching the end zone at least once to put points on the board.

Alabama 52, Vandy 10

Stacey Blackwood

It is time for the 2022 Alabama football team to start to impose its will on the opposing team. The SEC opener against Vanderbilt seems like the perfect place to start. Although Clark Lea seems to be turning Vandy in the right direction, this Crimson Tide team is just too strong in all three phases. Alabama has its way with the Commodores in this one.

Alabama 52, Vandy 10

Sam Murphy

Vanderbilt enters the contest on a 21-game SEC losing streak, while the Tide are the reigning Champs. Vanderbilt is vastly improved from years prior, however, Nick Saban’s team is far more talented. I think Alabama’s offense will start clicking again, but it will be fun to see how the defense holds up.

Alabama 52, Vandy 17

Brody Smoot

Alabama has an opportunity to make a statement in its first conference game of the season. I think that Alabama will come out clicking on all cylinders. Vanderbilt is better than years past. However, they don’t have enough firepower on offense to remain in the game. The Commodores won’t be able to neutralize the Tide’s pass rush enough to create any type of momentum. I like Alabama big in this one.

Alabama 49, Vandy 7

