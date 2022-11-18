Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Austin Peay

No. 8 Alabama is set to host the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday for its final non-conference matchup of the regular season.

I know the matchup is not likely to draw a lot of attention, but it doesn’t take away from the importance for the Alabama players.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has made it clear throughout the week that the opponent should not dictate how the players prepare or execute.

Coach Saban even mentioned that one of his former star players, Bo Scarbrough, spoke to the team this week about recreating the culture that the current Alabama dynasty was built on.

Alabama should take care of the Governors rather easily before hosting the Auburn Tigers in the annual Iron Bowl.

Here are the staff predictions for this week’s matchup:

AJ Spurr

Alabama 62, Austin Peay 6

Alabama is fighting for a spot in one of the four remaining New Years Six Bowl games that aren’t serving as semifinals for the College Football Playoff. Bryce Young and a few other draft-eligible players are likely performing mores for draft leverage at this point. Be on the lookout for a few new faces to get some playing time this week.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 52, Austin Peay 7

This cupcake matchup against Austin Peay seems to be coming at just the right time for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is coming off a tough road stretch and could use a game that shouldn’t come down to the final drive. Bryce Young and the Alabama offense should make quick work of the Governors and Will Anderson and the Tide defense should have no problems shutting down Austin Peay’s offensive attack. I expect this one to be over by the second quarter and the backups should receive plenty of playing time.

Sam Murphy

Alabama 56, Austin Peay 7

Alabama will have no issues against a much inferior FCS opponent. The game will be less about the result, and more about seeing some of the young guys and maybe judging some QB play ahead of next year. Saban will went his guys ready to go ahead of the Iron Bowl next weekend

Story continues

Brody Smoot

Alabama 56, Austin Peay 10

Alabama is coming off of their biggest win of the season against Ole Miss. This game will be one of their largest victories of the season. The Governors are a formidable opponent in terms of the FCS. However, the Tide have too many weapons and will be too physical up front for the Governors to handle. I like Alabama to score early and often on Saturday.

Alabama vs. Austin Peay related content

Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over Austin Peay

Alabama head coach Nick Saban provides positive update on freshman wide receiver

Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Austin Peay week

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire