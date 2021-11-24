Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (-19.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 5-3 Alabama 7-1 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 5-3 Alabama 7-1 Layne Gerbig Alabama 4-4 Alabama 7-1

AJ Spurr

Teams play differently in rivalry games, and nothing is ordinary in the Iron Bowl, especially when Jordan Hare is hosting. In the last game of the regular season, Auburn has nothing left to play for, but the Crimson Tide has everything on the line. Not only does Alabama need to win, but it must be a convincing win to show the committee this is a team worthy of staying in the top four.

Alabama 38, Auburn 14

Stacey Blackwood

I know they say to throw out the records when it comes to rivalry games and in most instances, I would agree. This year feels a little different. Alabama is still vying for a birth in the College Football Playoff and Auburn really doesn’t have much to play for other than bragging rights. Alabama’s offense is just too explosive for a reeling Auburn defense. And Tigers offense is struggling to find consistent success. Alabama should roll relatively easily.

Alabama 45, Auburn 17

Layne Gerbig

Bo Nix is out, Auburn can’t figure out how to put together an offense and the Auburn defense is in disarray. This won’t likely be one of those signature great games of the Iron Bowl, Alabama’s offense is too explosive, and Auburn’s offense isn’t even enough to get by Alabama’s defense, which does well against the run. Thankfully, the Tigers shouldn’t present too much of a threat through the air, so the Crimson Tide defense will be able to play to their strengths.

Alabama 42, Auburn 17

