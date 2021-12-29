Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

The playoff semifinals are so close you can almost taste it. Alabama and Cincinnati are set to battle on New Year’s Eve for a chance to play for the national championship on Jan. 10.

Alabama is currently a 13.5 point favorite over the Bearcats and it is hard to find many avenues in which Cincinnati can pull off the upset.

As my good friend and site editor, AJ Spurr, so eloquently puts it, ”It’s now time for everyone’s least anticipated part of the day! My unqualified, unwarranted and unsolicited score prediction.”

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (-13.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 6-4 Alabama 9-1 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 6-4 Alabama 8-1 Layne Gerbig Alabama 5-5 Alabama 8-1

AJ Spurr

I have been a Group of 5 advocate for years, so this one stings a bit. Cincinnati is a very solid team that would, in my mind, be ranked this season as a Power 5 team. This game carries implications well beyond a national championship, it tells the nation that playing in a conference outside of the main five doesn’t equate to less talent. That being said, the Bearcats are tasked with making such a statement against the poster child for the game. No doubt they come out swinging, but how many punches land? My guess is not too many, but enough to prove that the program rightfully deserves the respect that’s been withheld in recent years.

Alabama 45, Cincinnati 17

Stacey Blackwood

Despite the injuries and COVID distractions, Alabama seems to be more focused than ever. Cincinnati just doesn’t have the horses to hang with the Tide for a full four quarters. Bryce Young and the Alabama offense will find its rhythm and Will Anderson Jr. and the defense will be swarming. Alabama takes care of business on New Year’s Eve.

Alabama 38, Cincinnati 17

Layne Gerbig

The talent gap is too large between these two programs, and while I love seeing a Group of 5 program getting a shot at the playoff, I’m not convinced that Cincinnati can keep up with the Tide.

Alabama 48, Cincinnati 21

