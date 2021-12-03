Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Georiga

The 2021 SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia should be one to remember. Alabama is a rare underdog and Georgia looks nearly unbeatable.

Jump below to see the score predictions from the staff here at Roll Tide Wire.

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (+5.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 5-4 Alabama 8-1 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 5-4 Alabama 8-1 Layne Gerbig Alabama 4-5 Alabama 8-1

AJ Spurr

I may be called a few different things for picking the underdog in this. However, I genuinely believe that Alabama’s offense, if the whole unit wakes up and decides to perform at their highest possible level, can outsmart and outrun this infamous Georgia defense. Pete Golding may take some heat from fans, but the Crimson Tide defense should have no problem holding down Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs’ offense. If Will Anderson jr. & Co. can successfully do that, then it would be up to Bryce Young to put some points on the board.

Alabama 27, Georgia 24

Stacey Blackwood

What an unusual opportunity Alabama has on Saturday. They will get to play the role of an underdog for the first time in a very long time. Georgia has clearly been the top team all season long, and Alabama has had its fair share of inconsistencies. With that being said, I believe in these types of moments, the team with the elite quarterback usually comes out on top. Alabama’s Bryce Young will lead a late game-winning drive against the Bulldogs!

Alabama 24 , Georgia 23

Layne Gerbig

As a fan, this game has me terrified. Georgia has a complete team with a good game manager at QB that rarely makes mistakes. I’m going to take the underdog in this one, but it’s not just because I’m invested in the Crimson Tide as a fan. I truly believe that Alabama is the best team that UGA will face all season. The Dawgs might finally have to face a little bit of adversity on Saturday.

Alabama 31, Georgia 21

You can watch Alabama and Georgia battle it out this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on CBS!

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

