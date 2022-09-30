Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Alabama will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on Arkansas in a battle between SEC West rivals.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will look to put an end to its troubles on the road while Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are looking for the upset to help heal last week’s disappointing loss.

Alabama has shown improvements over the last couple of weeks albeit against much inferior competition and within the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. This will be the Tide’s first real test since its trip to Austin on Sept. 10.

Arkansas is a program on the rise and this would be a milestone victory for coach Pittman and the Razorbacks.

Here are the staff predictions from Roll Tide Wire.

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (-40.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 3-1 Alabama 3-0 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 3-1 Alabama 3-0 Sam Murphy Vandy 2-2 Alabama 3-0 Brody Smoot Alabama 3-1 Alabama 3-0

AJ Spurr

Alabama 48, Arkansas 31

A tale of two high-powered offenses led by spectacular quarterbacks. The difference in this game comes down to which defense can make the important stops. This is fr from a coin flip in regards to which defense is stronger. Arkansas has one of the worst passing defenses in the country, which doesn’t bode well for the Razorbacks who now have to go up against the reigning Heisman-winning QB.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 42, Arkansas 17

Alabama’s road struggles of late have been well documented. The Tide will enter Saturday’s matchup with the right mindset and will quickly change the narrative. Bryce Young and the Alabama offense will have shred the Razorback defense while Will Anderson and company another KJ Jefferson and the Hogs. ‘Bama looks like ‘Bama again.

Sam Murphy

Alabama 42, Arkansas 24

At the end of the day, Alabama will simply be too talented. However, the Hogs will keep it a game for a half before Bryce Young turns on his superpowers. KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas rushing attack vs the Alabama run defense is the matchup to watch. Whoever can dominate the line of scrimmage will tell a lot.

Story continues

Brody Smoot

Alabama 31, Arkansas 17

Alabama hasn’t faced any adversity since Week 2 versus Texas. That will likely change early on in their Week 4 matchup against Arkansas. However, with JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell likely returning, I don’t see the Razorbacks being able to get enough stops. In the end, Alabama will be too much to handle on offense. Brody’s

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire