Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Chattanooga at Alabama

It may not move the needle nationally, but Alabama’s Week 12 matchup against the Chattanooga Mocs is important for the Tide because it’s the next game up.

Alabama is riding an eight-game winning streak and is one of the country’s hottest teams; it is important for the Tide to continue with their current momentum.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe has quickly turned into one of the top playmakers in the country and has 10 total touchdowns over the past two games. Alabama should be in good shape against the Mocs if he can continue his impactful play.

As we patiently await kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium, here are the predictions from the staff at Roll Tide Wire.

Season Standings

Alabama (N/A) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 6-4 Alabama 8-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 7-3 Alabama 9-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 6-4 Alabama 9-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 6-4 Alabama 9-1

AJ Spurr

Alabama has improved every single week this season since the Week 3 struggle against South Florida. The offense has come together, Jalen Milroe is more of a legitimate Heisman candidate than preseason favorite Caleb Williams, and the Kevin Steele-led defense is elite. With two weeks left in the regular season, Alabama must win out to reach the playoffs, including winning the SEC championship. The Mocs enter Tuscaloosa looking to earn the upset of the century. However, the Tide will look to use this game as an opportunity to sharpen their skills before hitting the road to play in the Iron Bowl on the road.

Alabama 57, Chattanooga 17

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama is currently firing on all cylinders and the Tide must continue with their current momentum against the inferior Mocs. Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense should make quick work of the Chattanooga defense and give the Tide a comfortable lead early on in the contest. Bama wins easily and big.

Alabama 55, Chattanooga 7

Brody Smoot

Alabama went into Lexington and took care of business in Game 10. The Crimson Tide made things look easy on both sides of the ball. While UT-Chattanooga is a formidable FCS opponent, I don’t think they have enough firepower to slow down Alabama. This should be a game that a lot of players get an opportunity to play. I like Alabama BIG in this one.

Alabama 63, Chattanooga 7

Sam Murphy

With two massive games against Auburn and Georgia looming in the future I expect the Tide to be full foot on the gas. The team continues to get better by the week and with Senior Day taking place in Tuscaloosa this weekend it will be an emotional one. I don’t expect the Tide to look past the Mocs and have a close call at half like they did against Citadel a few years back.

Alabama 49, Chattanooga 6

