Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Georgia

Alabama and Georgia are set to compete Monday night for the College Football Playoff national championship. The two teams faced off just a little over a month ago as the Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24 for the SEC Championship.

As we close in on kickoff, it is time for the staff here at Roll Tide Wire to offer up our predictions for the championship contest.

Let’s take a look!

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (+2.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 7-4 Alabama 10-1 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 7-4 Alabama 9-1 Layne Gerbig Alabama 6-5 Alabama 9-1

AJ Spurr

It all comes down to this game. Sure, the two teams faced off just a month ago, so one would assume they have figured each other out. I don’t believe that’s the case. Nick Saban knows to prepare for all possible scenarios, and likely has a trick or two up his sleeve. Bryce Young has improved in every single game he’s played this season. Expect more from the Heisman-winning quarterback in the final game of the season. Oh, and the Crimson Tide defense is still a dominant force the Bulldogs offense will have to go through.

Alabama 31 , Georgia 24

Stacey Blackwood

Big-time games are, more often than not, won by big-time quarterbacks. Alabama has its playmaking quarterback in Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Not only does Alabama hold the advantage under center, but they also hold the advantage on the sidelines with Nick Saban. Give me ‘Bama!

Alabama 31, Georgia 20

Layne Gerbig

Who would’ve thought that this is where we would be during a “down” year? SEC champions and competing for yet another national title. The better offense will win on Monday, and the better offense is Alabama’s.

Alabama 34 , Georgia 17

You can watch Alabama and Cincinnati battle it out this Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN!

