Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Auburn Tigers in the annual Iron Bowl rivalry matchup. Saturday’s matchup will mark the 87th matchup between the two in-state programs.

Nick Saban will lead the Crimson Tide into Bryant-Denny Stadium while Auburn will be led by interim head coach Carnelle Cadillac Williams who has the Tigers playing above their heads.

The Iron Bowl always seems to deliver some memorable moments and I am not expecting anything different in this weekend’s matchup.

Before kickoff arrives let’s take a few moments to go over the score predictions and analysis from the staff here ar Roll Tide Wire.

AJ Spurr

Alabama 49, Auburn 20

Alabama needs a statement win in its last regular season game of 2022 to help its value in the eyes of the CFP committee. The Crimson Tide has fared well in Iron Bowl games in Tuscaloosa and I don’t think that changes here.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 37, Auburn 13

I have struggled all week long to come up with a score prediction for this game. Alabama is obviously the better team, but Auburn is playing with their hair on fire under the leadership of Cadillac. I believe Auburn plays hard and keeps it close for maybe a quarter and a half but the Tide is just too much at home. Bryce Young makes a few plays and so does Will Anderson and the Tide’s defense.

Sam Murphy

Alabama 42, Auburn 21

In a season filled with ups and downs, I think the Tide put together their best performance of the year. If they want to have any sort of chance to sneak into the playoffs they’ll have to make a lasting impression on the committee today. However, this could very well be the final time we see Bryce Young suit up in the Crimson and hopefully, he can put on his superman cape one last time.

Brody Smoot

Alabama 42, Auburn 17

It hasn’t been the season that many are accustomed to in Tuscaloosa. Inconsistency on both sides of the ball has plagued this year’s team. In order for the Tide to have a chance to make the CFP, they must win. This Auburn team will come with a lot of energy. I just don’t think they can match up with Alabama’s talent on both sides of the ball. I like the Tide big in this year’s Iron Bowl.

