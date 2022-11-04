Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. LSU

A top-10 matchup is set to take place in Baton Rouge on Saturday night as the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the No. 10 LSU Tigers.

Tiger Stadium will be rocking and Alabama will need to play a clean game in order to avoid another road upset. With their backs against the wall, it is time for the Tide to show just how good they can be here in 2022.

Bryce Young has practiced more over the last couple of weeks and that surely improved the chemistry of the offense. If Bill O’Brien can come up with some creative plays, this Alabama offense can exploit the LSU defense.

Will Anderson has been somewhat quiet over the last couple of games and he will most likely be matched up with a true freshman at offensive tackle. Anderson and company should be able to apply plenty of pressure on Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels. That is most likely where they game will be won or lost for the Crimson Tide.

As we do each and every week, here are the staff predictions for Alabama vs. LSU.

AJ Spurr

Alabama 41, LSU 31

Alabama has been fighting an uphill battle since the loss to Tennessee on the road a few weeks back. That loss set the Crimson Tide back greatly. Now, with something a play for (a need to win out to have an opportunity to fight for a playoff spot), this team could be dangerous. This is a homecoming for defensive back Eli Ricks, who showed out two weeks ago against Mississippi State. The Tide offense is likely to show up, it all rests on the defense and its ability, or inability, to stop LSU’s potent offense.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 34, LSU 21

Any time Alabama and LSU get together it is a lot of fun. I expect Saturday night to be much of the same. Bryce Young is as close to 100% as he is likely to be after his shoulder injury and with an extra week of practice, I expect him and his receivers to be singing the same song more often than not. Defensively, Alabama will be tasked with slowing down one of the more impressive dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, Jayden Daniels. I expect the Alabama defense to play well on the road and take care of the Tigers.

Sam Murphy

Alabama 45, LSU 35

Brian Kelly has his LSU Tigers humming coming off of a top-10 win over Ole Miss before their bye week. The Tide have looked shaky on the road and not played well in big games this year so every Alabama fan will admit there is some level of concern. Alabama has fared very well in Baton Rouge over the past decade or so and there is no place that Nick Saban is more familiar with outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. I think Alabama finds a way to win, but to cover 13.5 points seems like a lot.

Brody Smoot

Alabama 35 LSU 24

This could very well be one of the Tide’s most toughest games of the season up to this point. The LSU offense has started to click at the right time and the defense is playing their best ball of the season. However, I think that the Tide will come out and make a statement early. Bryce Young and the rest of the offense are just too much to handle.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire