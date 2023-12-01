Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Georgia

The 2023 SEC Championship game is nearly upon us as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide get ready for their matchup with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Coach Saban and the Tide will be looking to dethrone Smart and the Bulldogs who have won 29 straight games while also carrying the crown of being back-to-back national champions.

A lot is on the line in Atlanta and if Alabama has hopes of competing in the College Football Playoff, a win over Georgia is necessary.

With the anticipation building, here are the staff predictions for the SEC Championship matchup between the Tide and the Bulldogs!

Season Standings

Georgia (-5.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 7-5 Alabama 10-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 8-4 Alabama 11-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 6-6 Alabama 11-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 7-5 Alabama 11-1

AJ Spurr

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In what normally is a battle between elite defenses has turned into a possible offensive showdown. Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense have evolved and matured greatly, while Georgia’s offense is a bit banged up. This is a close one and it may not be the popular opinion among experts, but I’ll take my chances with a hungry Crimson Tide team in its last chance to cause rankings chaos.

Alabama 34, Georgia 31

Stacey Blackwood

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Look, Georgia is probably the better team and should probably win. But the same was said back in 2021, the last time the Tide was an underdog entering a contest. Give me Nick Saban and an Alabama team that is hungry and playing with a chip on its shoulder.

Alabama 28, Georgia 24

Brody Smoot

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This is the game that Alabama has been waiting for. The ultimate revenge game. Everyone is counting Alabama out. Georgia has won 29 straight games. According to many, Georgia is the new Alabama. On Saturday, we will find out who reigns supreme. Georgia could be without its two top weapons in Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. Alabama will be without starting running back Jase McClellan. I anticipate this game to be a defensive battle. Alabama is more battle-tested this season and will be ready to go.

Alabama 24, Georgia 17

Sam Murphy

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide face what is likely a win and in situation for the 2023 College Football Playoffs, and Nick Saban is 7-2 all-time against UGA with the Tide. UGA enters the contest on a remarkable 29-game win streak, but this year’s Bulldog team doesn’t feel nearly as strong as years past. The game will ultimately boil down to Jalen Milroe and his ability to make big plays through the air late in the game. Saban’s coaching job in 2023 has been sensational and I think he puts the cherry on top with a massive win over Kirby Smart.

Alabama 27, Georgia 24

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire