Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama at Auburn

The 2023 Iron Bowl is nearly here and that means it is time for our weekly predictions from the staff at Roll Tide Wire.

The annual rivalry matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers often brings some of the most memorable moments in college football and I am sure there will be something worth remembering this year as well.

Nick Saban will lead his team into Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Hugh Freeze and the Tigers in hopes of keeping their College Football Playoff dreams alive.

With the anticipation building, here are the staff predictions for the Iron Bowl matchup between the Tide and Tigers!

Season Standings

Alabama (-14.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 6-5 Alabama 9-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 8-3 Alabama 10-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 6-5 Alabama 10-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 7-4 Alabama 10-1

AJ Spurr

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn may have just lost to New Mexico State at home in embarrassing fashion, but that does not matter when it comes to the Iron Bowl. The Tigers could have entered this game with a record of 0-11 and not. single point scored all season, and Alabama fans would still be justified in thinking the game could be close, especially with Jordan-Hare hosting the contest. First-year Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has experience in defeating Nick Saban, as he did so two years in a row while he was at Ole Miss. On paper, this one is without a doubt Alabama’s game to lose. However, with the historical rivalry and the Tide’s playoff chances being at stake, this game might as well be considered a toss-up to some Alabama fans.

Alabama 38, Auburn 24

Stacey Blackwood

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This game is always a tricky one to try and predict. But Coach Saban has mentioned multiple times this week, more times than not, the best team wins. It’s clear that Alabama is the better team and seems to have found its rythmn on offense. Look for Alabama’s running backs to make plays on Saturday afternoon as the Tide rolls over the Tigers.

Alabama 38, Auburn 13

Brody Smoot

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Alabama is all too familiar with playing a struggling, Auburn team in the final week of the regular season. In 2021, Auburn was a struggling squad that appeared to be a big underdog heading into the game. They made it a nail-biter in which Alabama came away victorious. Needless to say, it seems like the Iron Bowl is always a close game. At least it has been in the last decade. Alabama is rolling. Auburn is hurting for a win. Typically, that spells a close game. However, I disagree. Alabama is too explosive on offense with Jalen Milroe leading the charge. The defense has garnered cohesion at the right time and is playing in sync. I like Alabama to win. It will not be close.

Alabama 48, Auburn 13

Sam Murphy

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama enters the 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl as 12-point favorites, but no trip to the VooDoo land that is Jordan-Hare Stadium ever goes according to plan. That being said, The Tigers enter the game coming off of one of the worst losses in program history while the Tide ride high into the Iron Bowl off a 56-point victory. I think the atmosphere and the intensity of the rivalry might allow Auburn to hang around for a bit, but a vastly more talented Alabama team caps off the regular season with a statement W. Then it’s all eyes to Atlanta for a de facto CFP quarterfinal game. Side note: I predict that Will Reichard will become the NCAA All-time points leader Saturday.

Alabama 41, Auburn 20

More pre-game content

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

READ: What Alabama football fans need to know about the Auburn Tigers

READ: Keys to victory for the Alabama offense over Auburn

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

All Betting Lines are courtesy of BetMGM

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire