Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Tennessee at Alabama

We have reached our favorite part of the week (besides gameday) where the staff here at Roll Tide Wire gets together and provides their game preview and predictions for this week’s matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama has firm control of the SEC West and with a win over the Vols, they would be one step closer to another trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

The Crimson Tide are currently on a five-game winning streak but have yet to put a complete game together. Let’s find out if they can do it in the rivalry known as the “Third Saturday of October”.

Here are the staff predictions for Alabama-Tennessee!

Season Standings

Alabama (-8.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 3-4 Alabama 5-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 4-3 Alabama 6-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 3-4 Alabama 6-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 3-4 Alabama 6-1

AJ Spurr

This game means more to both teams after last season’s debacle in Neyland. Two one-loss teams square off as one looks to keep its college football playoff dreams alive and the other looks to start a winning streak. This Vols team is not nearly as strong as last year’s roster, but that doesn’t mean it can’t do damage. I got Alabama by two scores, but anything can and will happen in this matchup.

Alabama 34, Tennessee 20

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama has shown signs of being a really good football team this season, but they have yet to put together a full 60-minute performance. After last season’s gut-wrenching loss to the Vols, the Crimson Tide might play with an edge we haven’t seen yet this season. Alabama handles its business against the Vols.

Alabama 28, Tennessee 17

Brody Smoot

Alabama has yet to play a completely clean game this season. The Crimson Tide have had one hiccup up to this point. Since then, this team has improved tremendously on defense. The offense is a work in progress. However, this will be a low-scoring affair that will result in a double-digit victory for the good guys! Last week was a wake-up call for Nick Saban’s squad.

Alabama 24, Tennessee 14

Sam Murphy

Both teams enter Saturday’s showdown with one loss and a chance at the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs berth on the line with 2 losses essentially being an eliminator. Both have had some major inconsistencies at the QB position with flashes of special. The question if which versions of Tennessee and Alabama will we get tomorrow afternoon?

Alabama 31, Tennessee 28

EXTRA: Vols Wire Staff Score Predictions

Dan Harralson: Tennessee 30, Alabama 24

Ken Lay: Alabama 42, Tennessee 24

