Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Alabama is coming off a very disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend and has hopes to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has discussed all week long about not playing with anxiety as the Tide did last weekend in Knoxville.

If Alabama wants to make another run at the College Football Playoff, it is time to put the anxiety to bed and bring back the “Bama Factor”. Alabama has all the tools to be a championship-level team this season and the Tide could reclaim some of its dominating traits with an impressive win on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the predictions from the staff here at Roll Tide Wire!

AJ Spurr

Alabama 52, Mississippi State 20

I think Mike Leach and Mississippi State is a respectable team that has earned its spot in the top 25. The offense is high-powered, the defense can hold its own and the program seems to be on the right path overall. That being said, the Bulldogs have experience being the team to play Alabama immediately following a loss. Last week, the Crimson Tide fell flat on all facets of the game and broke a program record of 17 penalties. Look for all that to be cleaned up, as this team now has an uphill battle to make the postseason.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 45, Mississippi State 17

We are all very aware of how well Alabama has responded after a loss under coach Saban and I am expecting much of the same on Saturday night against the Bulldogs. Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs are a deadly combination on offense and Will Anderson and the defense will play with a chip on their shoulder after surrendering 52 points last weekend. ‘Bama wins big!

Sam Murphy

Alabama 45, Mississippi State 24

The Crimson Tide is coming off its first loss of the year and this is a get-right game for Nick Saban and company. After a record high in penalties, the Alabama staff will preach discipline all week and clean up some of the mistakes. As of right now, the Tide is the most penalized team in the country. We expect the Alabama defense to perform at a higher level this week and for Bryce Young to keep being him.

Brody Smoot

Alabama 38, Mississippi State 17

Alabama has a lot to prove in Week 8 after last week’s loss. The Crimson Tide’s defense allowed over 400 total yards on offense and couldn’t get enough stops to win the game. With several new faces expected in the secondary and a hungry defensive line, I expect the defense to make a statement early in this one. I would look for Pete Golding to put pressure on Will Rogers in hopes to create some turnovers. The offense played well last week and will carry that success over into this weekend’s game. I like Alabama by three scores in this one.

