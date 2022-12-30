Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Kansas State

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday in New Orleans.

In what has been a somewhat disappointing season for the Crimson Tide, they can end it on a high note with a Sugar Bowl victory over the Big 12 champs.

With a win, Alabama would finish with 11 wins on the season which would make for consecutive season No. 12 of at least that many victories.

As we wrap up the 2022 football season, it is time for our last installment of the score predictions and analysis from the staff here at Roll Tide Wire.

AJ Spurr

Alabama 38, Kansas State 17

Alabama hasn’t played in a game since the Iron Bowl, while Kansas State already has one postseason game under its belt in a conference championship win. Though Kansas State has some offensive stars, I believe Alabama is stronger overall on both sides of the ball. We must also consider the fact that Alabama did not have a player opt-out other than those who have entered the transfer portal.

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama 38, Kansas State 24

The fact that Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and the other draft-eligible players decided to play instead of opting out tells me that this team is focused on making a statement. I believe they will do just that. Alabama wins by two touchdowns, but it never feels that close. Nick Saban and the Tide remind folks that Alabama is not going anywhere.

Sam Murphy

Alabama 42, Kansas State 31

I think at the end of the day the Tide is a much more talented team, But, don’t take anything away from Kansas State. They’re very talented, and Deuce Vaughn may give the Tide front seven some issues. Fortunately, though, we get one last chance to see Bryce Young and he never disappoints.

Brody Smoot

Alabama 35, Kansas State 21

With Alabama missing out on the CFP, it appears that the Tide will be ready to roll. I think the Wildcats’ physicality in the trenches could give Alabama some trouble. However, the two best players in the country — Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young will be suiting up one last time for the Tide. I like Alabama by two scores in the final game of the season.

