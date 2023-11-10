Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama at Kentucky

Nick Saban will his No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide football team into Lexington on Saturday for a road matchup against Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. With a win, Coach Saban and the Tide would lock up the SEC West and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Alabama seems to have found its offensive identity over its last six quarters of action behind a powerful rushing attack and a solid passing game. Quarterback Jalen Milroe continues to make strides as the Tide signal caller, quickly becoming one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide must bring their lunch pails to Lexington on Saturday because the Wildcats are a physical bunch and will do their best to punch Alabama in the mouth early and often.

As we patiently await kickoff from Kroger Field, here are the predictions from the staff at Roll Tide Wire.

Season Standings

Alabama (-10.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 5-4 Alabama 7-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 6-3 Alabama 8-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 5-4 Alabama 8-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 5-4 Alabama 8-1

AJ Spurr

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky had a great start to the 2023 season, but they have taken a mighty fall in the latter half. There were high hopes for this offense headlined by transfer quarterback Devin Leary, however, their high energy fizzled out after being blown out by Georgia. As Alabama looks to convince the College Football Playoff Committee that the Tide belongs in the top four, the team must win convincingly. Taking down the Wildcats on the road will assist in boosting Alabama’s resume.

Alabama 38, Kentucky 17

Stacey Blackwood

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama should easily handle the Wildcats this weekend. But the question remains if this team will show up with the right mindset following the emotional victory last weekend. Jalen Milroe has the Alabama offense rolling and new playmakers are emerging for the Tide. Let’s see if they can build on last weekend’s performance and put together another strong outing. I like the mental makeup of this team, I believe they are focused on their way to Lexington.

Alabama 38, Kentucky 13

Brody Smoot

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama is coming off arguably its biggest win of the season in Week 10. The Crimson Tide knocked off LSU. Now, Alabama will trek to the Bluegrass state to take on Kentucky. While the Wildcats are viewed by many as a tough opponent, I think the Crimson Tide will look to make a statement. This team seems grounded on executing and taking things one game at a time. With that said, I like Alabama big in this one.

Alabama 38, Kentucky 14

Sam Murphy

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama remarkably owns the all-time series over Kentucky 38-2-1 and I simply don’t see the Wildcats picking up their third-ever win over a red-hot Nick Saban squad. Alabama is coming off of their two best performances of the season against Tennessee and LSU and I expect to see that momentum continue through Saturday. Jalen Milroe is getting better every single Saturday and I just don’t see how Mark Stoops and his defense will have any answers.

Alabama 45, Kentucky 14

MORE

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

READ: Keys to victory for Alabama’s offense against Kentucky

READ: Areas of concern for Alabama against Kentucky

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

All Betting Lines are courtesy of BetMGM

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire