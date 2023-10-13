Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Arkansas

We have reached our favorite part of the week (besides gameday) where the staff here at Roll Tide Wire gets together and provides their game preview and predictions for this week’s matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This matchup may not garner a lot of national attention but it is an intriguing matchup because of the polar opposite directions that two teams are going in entering the contest.

Alabama has won four straight and is starting to play some of its best ball of the season while the Razorbacks are reeling after four straight losses and have officially reached desperation mode for the 2023 season.

Here are the staff predictions for Alabama-Arkansas!

Season Standings

Alabama (-19.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 3-3 Alabama 4-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 4-2 Alabama 5-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 3-3 Alabama 5-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 3-3 Alabama 5-1

AJ Spurr

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alabamas defense continues to impress and I don’t think Sam Pittman will be the coach to figure out how to get by them. As always, the game rests in the hands of Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense. The improvement has been noticeable and it looks like Jalen Milroe is finally comfortable in the pocket. Jermaine Burton was a menace against Texas A&M and I hope he keeps that same energy going for the rest of the season. Alabama by a lot, but it’ll be a defensive spectacle.

Alabama 43, Arkansas 13

Stacey Blackwood

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama defense is special, Jalen Milroe and the passing game is coming along nicely. Now it is time to see the Alabama rushing attack be more consistent. I believe this is the week you see that come to fruition. Jase McClellan is bound for a big day, but I would also keep my eye on freshman Justice Haynes who could potentially break out for the Tide. Alabama is just too much for the Hogs.

Alabama 38, Arkansas 13

Brody Smoot

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is coming off of a crucial win against Texas A&M in Week 6. The Crimson Tide are in a good position in the SEC West and have made some improvements in recent weeks. With Arkansas coming in with four straight losses, I expect Alabama to continue to impress in Week 7. The Razorbacks are struggling and seem to be spiraling in the wrong direction. Alabama’s offense is finally clicking and the defense has progressed nicely in recent weeks.

Alabama 41, Arkansas 17

Sam Murphy

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Tide is building and Arkansas is unfortunate enough to walk in the way next. Alabama enters the contest as a massive 19.5-point favorite. The Razorbacks enter the contest on a 4 game losing skid and Bryant Denny is not the place to try and get that sorted out. Unfortunately, Sam Pittman’s seat may be even hotter on Monday.

Alabama 41, Arkansas 17

MORE

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

READ: Keys to victory for the Alabama offense against Arkansas

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

All Betting Lines are courtesy of BetMGM

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire