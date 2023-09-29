Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Nick Saban will lead the Alabama football team into Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night for the Crimson Tide’s first road game of the SEC schedule against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The two programs seem to be trending in opposite directions this season with Alabama starting to play some of its better football while Mississippi State is on a two-game losing streak and in desperate need of a win in conference play.

As Alabama fans hold out hope for this Crimson Tide team, the staff here at Roll Tide Wire provide their predictions for the Week 5 matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Season Standings

Alabama (-14.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 1-3 Alabama 2-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 2-2 Alabama 3-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 1-3 Alabama 3-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 0-4 Alabama 3-1

AJ Spurr

This will be a great test for Alabama’s secondary, but that’s the one part of this team Crimson Tide fans feel the best about. The cowbells will Be loud and it’s never an easy environment to play in, but this team is on a mission. Alabama knows it has to win out to have any shot at a meaningful postseason. The Tides’ offense will continue to mature.

Alabama 45, Mississippi State 10

Stacey Blackwood

Alabama’s defense has carried the water for this team to start the season as Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense begin to find their identity. Mississippi State has struggled on defense this season and I believe the Alabama running game will wear down the Bulldogs over four quarters as the Tide cruise to another SEC victory.

Alabama 38, Mississippi State 10

Brody Smoot

Alabama is coming off its best performance of the season after defeating No. 15 Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide took control in the second half and rose to the challenge. With Alabama receiving a lot of criticism over the last few weeks, I expect them to continue to play well. Mississippi State has an electric offense but has struggled mightily on defense. Therefore, Alabama will be able to score points in this game. I like Alabama big.

Alabama 42, Mississippi State 14

Sam Murphy

Alabama and Jalen Milroe seemed to really find a rhythm in the second half against Ole Miss. The defense was again phenomenal and I think they match up really well with the Bulldogs offense. Alabama is currently on a 15-game winning streak against Mississippi State and I expect it to be 16 after Saturday.

Alabama 35, Mississippi State 17

