Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Nick Saban is set to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide into College Station on Saturday afternoon looking to take a stronghold on the SEC West with a victory over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The outcome of the highly-anticipated matchup between the conference foes will likely go a long way in determining who will make the trip to Atlanta for the 2023 SEC Championship.

At this point in the season, Alabam and Texas A&M mirror one another. Both Alabama and Texas A&M took a loss in Week 2 but seem to have found their footing as of late.

Both the Tide and Aggies feature defenses that are among the elite in college football but also have offenses that are struggling to maintain consistency. The parallels are endless and it is building up to be an epic showdown at Kyle Field.

Here are the staff predictions for Alabama-Texas A&M!

Season Standings

Alabama (-1) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 2-3 Alabama 3-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 3-2 Alabama 4-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 2-3 Alabama 4-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 2-3 Alabama 4-1

AJ Spurr

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

This will be a battle of two impressive defenses, which means it’ll come down to which offense can move the ball efficiently. Jalen Milroe has steadily improved every week since he was forced to sit out in Week 3. Tommy Rees has done a better job at calling plays tailored for Milroe. The Aggies are without Weigman, which will hurt them but not knock them out of it. The game is at Kyle Field, which is one of the most daunting environments in college football. I think it’s close and could come down to the wire, much like last season.

Alabama 30, Texas A&M 24

Stacey Blackwood

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

This is the matchup that will show just how good this Alabama team can be in 2023. The offensive line has struggled but seems to have found its rhythm as of late and it will need its best performance on Saturday. Jalen Milroe makes more plays for the Tide than Max Johnson does for the Aggies. Alabama pulls away late in the second half for a nice road victory.

Alabama 31, Texas A&M 17

Brody Smoot

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is coming off one of its best performances of the season a week ago. The Crimson Tide are trying to establish their identity for this season. There may not be a better way to do that than to knock off Texas A&M on the road. The Aggies have one of the premier front sevens in the entire conference, much less the country for that matter. It will be challenging, to begin with, but I think Alabama will pull away late. Jalen Milroe’s playmaking ability and Alabama’s pass rush are too much in the end.

Alabama 34, Texas A&M 24

Sam Murphy

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Tide have no room for error if they plan to keep their College Football Playoff aspirations alive, and College Station is one of the craziest environments in the sport. Last time the Tide traveled to Aggieland they were upset by Jimbo Fisher’s squad, but I don’t see that as the case in 2023. Alabama is much more talented from top to bottom, especially with Texas A&M’s quarterback Connor Weigman done for the year. I think Jalen Milroe makes some plays late in the game for the Tide to survive and will ultimately win the Alabama faithful over.

Alabama 31, Texas A&M 27

MORE

AP Photo/Sam Craft

READ: Behind Enemy Lines with Aggies Wire

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

All Betting Lines are courtesy of BetMGM

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire