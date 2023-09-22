Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

It has been a disappointing start to the 2023 college football season for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. We haven’t even made it out of the first month of the season and already the Tide has dropped a home game and looked lethargic in a road win over a Group of Five opponent. Now that the SEC schedule is here, it’s time for Alabama to regroup and get back to playing to the standard before it is too late.

The Crimson Tide will begin conference play in the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium against Lane Kiffin and a hungry bunch of Ole Miss Rebels who would love nothing more than to take down Saban and the Tide.

As Alabama fans continue to search for answers, the staff here at Roll Tide Wire provide their predictions for the Week 4 matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Season Standings

Alabama (-7) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Ole Miss 1-2 Ole Miss 2-1 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 1-2 Alabama 2-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 0-3 Alabama 2-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 0-3 Alabama 2-1

AJ Spurr

Sure, Alabama had a players-only meeting this past week, but what good is that? This team has been talking a big game since the off-season and has not been able to back it up. Was the USF game extremely ugly because of poor performances, or because Saban was trying to prove a point? Conspiracies are running rampant. Lane Kiffin is hungry to become the fourth former Saban assistant to take him down. He’s got the offense to do it and the defense to limit whatever Tommy Rees decides to try to string together. Ole Miss takes it and the woes continue.

Alabama 20, Ole Miss 30

Stacey Blackwood

For a team full of five stars, Alabama has looked incompetent, particularly on offense. With Coach Saban naming Jalen Milroe the starting quarterback early on in the week, it makes me wonder if Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have finally settled on the fact that it is time to cultivate the offensive game plan to fit what Milroe does best. If they in fact do that, Alabama can play with anybody, including Ole Miss. I am placing my trust in Coach Saban and his staff to get the issues fixed and if it doesn’t happen this week, Tide fans could be in for a long season.

Alabama 34, Ole Miss 23

Brody Smoot

There is no denying the fact that Alabama has underperformed through the first three weeks of the season. This particular game could go a long way in determining Alabama’s fate this season. With the external noise mounting, I feel like this team will make a statement against Ole Miss on Saturday. Alabama is familiar with both coordinators and will have the luxury of having a home-field advantage as well. I like Alabama to pull away in the end.

Alabama 31, Ole Miss 24

Sam Murphy

I don’t think it’s crazy to say this is one of the biggest games in the past 2-3 years for Alabama. They have a chance to really salvage the season and place themselves in a prime position to win the SEC West with a victory over a Top 15 Ole Miss squad. On the flip, a second home loss to former assistants Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding would be a massive blow to morale. The Tide is still the more talented roster top to bottom, but all of the pieces must come together this weekend. With Milroe being the guy moving forward, it will be essential that he can establish a rhythm and the team rallies behind him.

Alabama 38, Ole Miss 34

