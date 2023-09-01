Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee State

On Saturday, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will get the 2023 season underway from Bryant-Denny Stadium when they welcome in Middle Tennessee State.

Alabama enters this season with a lot of question marks on both sides of the ball and within the coaching staff considering the Tide has two new coordinators calling the shots.

The quarterback battle has yet to be settled, at least publicly, but all indications are that redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe will get the first opportunity under the lights on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

As the anticipation for the start of the season builds, the staff at Roll Tide Wire drops their score predictions for the Week 1 matchup between Alabama and MTSU.

Season Standings

Alabama (-39.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 0-0 Alabama 0-0 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 0-0 Alabama 0-0 Sam Murphy MTSU 0-0 Alabama 0-0 Brody Smoot MTSU 0-0 Alabama 0-0

AJ Spurr

The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee will not give up easily. This is a program that’s proven they are not scared of taking on big-name opponents on the road. However, they catch an angry Alabama team that’s looking to make a statement in Week 1.

Alabama 59, MTSU 10

Stacey Blackwood

Everyone is ready to see what the Alabama offensive might look like, but I am different. The Crimson Tide defense has me intrigued under the leadership of Kevin Steele. I am looking for a more aggressive and ball-hawking game plan from the defense that will help the offense find its footing early on. Alabama plays a balanced game in all three phases and easily handles the Blue Raiders.

Alabama 48, MTSU 7

Brody Smoot

There have been a lot of ramblings that Alabama has a lot of unanswered questions on both sides of the ball. While that may be true, Alabama will be too much to handle for the Blue Raiders. Alabama’s offense will come out and make a statement. The defense will play fundamentally sound under the direction of defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Altogether, it will be a sound game for the Crimson Tide. I like Alabama big in Week 1.

Alabama 42, MTSU 10

Sam Murphy

The Crimson Tide are far more talented on both sides of the ball and should be able to impose their will. The offensive line and running game will pave the way, but the question everyone is still asking is who will be QB1? It’s the first chance for the new coordinators to prove themselves to the Bama faithful and I think they’ll have a solid game plan both ways.

Alabama 45, MTSU 10

