Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Texas

On Saturday night, Bryant-Denny Stadium will be rocking as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide welcome in the Texas Longhorns for a Week 2 showdown.

With this early season matchup between two giants of college football, we will get an early indication of just how good these two teams can be here in 2023.

Quinn Ewers will lead the Longhorns into Tuscaloosa looking for revenge from last season’s 20-19 heartbreaking loss to the Tide in a matchup where Ewers had to make an early exit due to an injury.

Alabama will be led by the young and inexperienced Jalen Milroe who is looking to silence the critics.

As the anticipation builds, the staff at Roll Tide Wire drops their score predictions for the epic Week 2 matchup between Alabama and Texas.

Season Standings

Alabama (-7) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 1-0 Alabama 1-0 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 1-0 Alabama 1-0 Sam Murphy Alabama 0-1 Alabama 1-0 Brody Smoot Alabama 0-1 Alabama 1-0

AJ Spurr

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

In my preseason prediction, I had Texas beating Alabama by one point, as a nod to the Crimson Tide’s win over the Longhorns last season in Austin. However, after seeing both teams play in Week 1, Alabama looks more complete than I originally anticipated. Jalen Milroe is a star and will look to put the final nail in the coffin with this whole QB competition thing. Texas is a solid team that won’t be disrespected in a prime-time matchup, but I don’t see them taking down the Tide.

Alabama 38, Texas 24

Stacey Blackwood

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

I know it’s early, but this Alabama team seems to have more focus and drive than the teams of the past of couple seasons. I like what Alabama has defensively with athletic playmakers on all three levels. I believe they make it tough for Ewers and company to have consistent success. Offensively, Alabama will be physical and make plays in the running game, setting a guy like Isaiah Bond up for potentially a couple of big plays. Alabama looks like vintage Alabama in this Texas-sized victory over the Longhorns.

Alabama 38, Texas 17

Brody Smoot

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is coming into its second game of the season against a tough opponent in No. 11 Texas. A lot of people are skeptical of how the game will play out. Truthfully speaking, Alabama has been waiting for this game ever since the 2022 season concluded. It will be their first chance to prove that they belong at the top of the food chain. Alabama’s defense is going to get after the quarterback and force a lot of pressure. I could see Alabama’s offense struggling early on. However, the Crimson Tide are going to wear down Texas’ defensive front with the run game. Alabama pulls away in the second half to secure its second win of the 2023 season.

Alabama 31, Texas 17

Sam Murphy

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

A season ago, the Tide survived by the skin of their teeth in a 20-19 instant classic over the Longhorns. Despite the departure of Bryce Young, the Alabama offense looked outstanding in Week 1 and is prepared to take on a tough Texas defense. The biggest factor for the Tide is that this year’s bout will be in Bryant-Denny Stadium where Alabama has lost only one game in seven years.

Alabama 31, Texas 20

