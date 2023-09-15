Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. USF

The Alabama football team finds itself in unchartered waters as they enter the Week 3 matchup with the South Florida Bulls with one loss already on its resume.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide seemingly have more questions than answers, especially when it comes to an offensive identity.

Coach Saban and Alabama will look to get back on track and create a little momentum before SEC play begins next week.

As Alabama fans continue to search for answers, the staff here at Roll Tide Wire provide their predictions for the Week 3 matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Florida Bulls.

Season Standings

Alabama (-32.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 1-1 Alabama 1-1 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 1-1 Alabama 1-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 0-2 Alabama 1-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 0-2 Alabama 1-1

AJ Spurr

At 1-1, USF has already matched its win total from the 2022 season. This is a game that Alabama needs to take seriously for multiple reasons. It will be an interesting one that calls for all players on the Crimson Tide roster to step up. The Bulls get Saban and the Tide immediately after a loss. So, don’t expect this one to be pretty.

Alabama 56, USF 10

Stacey Blackwood

It has been a tough week for the coaches and players in Tuscaloosa after last week’s home loss. How Coach Saban and his team respond this weekend will go a long way in telling fans what the mental makeup of this team is. Whether you agree or not, I believe Tide fans will get a good look at Tyler Buchner on Saturday and we shall see if he can help this team create an offensive identity before SEC play begins. Everyone has talked the talked, let’s see if they can walk the walk.

Alabama 56, USF 13

Brody Smoot

Alabama is coming off its first non-conference loss in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe. The Crimson Tide will be tasked with playing a USF team that has struggled to start the 2023 season. With all of the media criticizing Alabama and its culture in the locker room, I expect the Crimson Tide to take care of business early. I like Alabama big in this one.

Alabama 52, USF 14

Sam Murphy

The Crimson Tile will look to let out some anger after their frustrating Week 2 performance. USF is incredibly outmatched from a personnel and coaching standpoint and I expect the Tide to have a much-improved game plan this week. Both Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have a lot to prove and I think the offense and defense will both look much sharper than they did a week ago.

Alabama 59, USF 10

