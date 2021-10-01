Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs Ole Miss

All of the college football world will have their eyes on Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels to Bryant Denny Stadium. In the most anticipated offensive matchup of the season, Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin are ready to face off.

Both quarterbacks are early season Heisman favorites in Bryce Young and Matt Corral. The two have combined for 2,121 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. With a shootout expected, a lot of yards are expected.

Neither defense is getting the time of day as far as talking points go. Both are off to a good start, giving up less than 21 points per game. Whichever unit can make a couple of stops will have an early leg up.

Tipico Sportsbook currently have Alabama favored by 14.5 points. The Crimson Tide has been favored by at least two touchdowns for 11 straight games regular-season games.

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (-14.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Ole Miss 1-0 Alabama 1-0 Griffin McVeigh Alabama 1-0 Alabama 1-0 Stacey Blackwood Ole Miss 1-0 Alabama 1-0 Layne Gerbig Alabama 0-1 Alabama 1-0

AJ Spurr

Matt Corral will undoubtedly be a problem for the entire defense, not just the secondary. This will be a battle between two of the strongest offenses in the nation. At the end of the day, it’s a battle of whose defense can limit the opposing offense to fewer trips to the end zone. When comparing on paper, Pete Golding’s 2021 defense is the better of the two, but nothing is as simple as that on gameday.

Alabama 48, Ole Miss 38

Griffin McVeigh

It will feel good to see Bryant Denny rocking for an elite SEC matchup again after the 2020 season. No better opponent to bring the atmosphere back than Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Bryce Young and Matt Corral will provide all the pregame storylines but this one comes down to who wins on the ground. Najee Harris ran for over 200 yards and five touchdowns last season as Alabama pulled away late. Brian Robinson and Jase McClellan need to combine for a monster day.

Offenses are going to score points, it’s inevitable. I trust Alabama’s defense to make a timely stop at home more than anything Ole Miss could pull off.

Alabama 48, Ole Miss 31

Stacey Blackwood

Saturday we will have the opportunity to witness two of the best offenses in the country dual it out inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Matt Corral will no doubt test the Alabama defense for the entire contest and will also make plenty of plays throughout the game.

On the other hand, Bryce Young will also make plays against an improved but still suspect Ole Miss defense. So what gives?

In the end, I believe the Alabama defense will make a few more timely stops than Ole Miss can, securing a victory for the Tide!

Alabama 38, Ole Miss 27

Layne Gerbig

This should be a fun one! Both offenses are highly volatile, so I’m expecting a high-scoring affair, yet again. We’ll see if Alabama can keep the defense off the field enough to keep them fresh!

Alabama 52, Ole Miss 31

You can watch Alabama and Ole Miss face off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS.

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.