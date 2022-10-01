Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game: Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama took down Arkansas on the road, but it wasn’t without a scare. The Razorbacks had a strong third quarter and brought the game within five points. The offensive difference-maker for Alabama was running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs, who is in his first year with Crimson Tide since transferring in the 2022 offseason from Georgia Tech, flashed his speed and elusiveness on multiple big-time runs late in the game.

Overall, he had two runs over 70 yards, both resulted in touchdowns. He had 18 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 20 yards.

This was an unexpected performance considering Arkansas’s biggest defensive weakness was the passing defense, which ranked among the worst in college football heading into Week 5.

Gibbs will look to carry over his success into Week 6 when the Crimson Tide host Texas A&M in a highly-anticipated matchup.

