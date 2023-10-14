Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game: James Burnip

Early on, there were several Alabama players that would have qualified to be named as this week’s Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game. However, as the second half unfolded, it was clear as to who should be named the winning recipient. The player who gave Alabama the ultimate edge over the Razorbacks on Saturday was punter James Burnip.

In Week 6, Burnip suffered a calf injury that caused him to miss the second half against Texas A&M. In Week 7, he returned to contribute in a huge way in Alabama’s 24-21 win against Arkansas. The Australian punter booted seven punts for 349 total yards. Burnip averaged 49.9 yards per punt. His longest punt on the day went 59 yards.

Without Burnip, there could have been a different outcome to this game. His leg certainly kept Alabama in a good position in the second half. His ability to flip the field has been second-to-none for the Crimson Tide this season and the trend continued in Week 7 against the Razorbacks.

