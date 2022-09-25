Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game: Ja’Corey Brooks

The Crimson Tide took care of business in their SEC opener against Vanderbilt with a convincing 55-3 victory. The loss extends Vanderbilt’s SEC losing streak to 22 games while Alabama is 4-0 headed to Top-10 Arkansas next week.

Bryce Young dazzled with four first-half touchdowns and Will Anderson Jr. did his thing with 2.5 sacks, however, the player that really stepped up this week was Ja’Corey Brooks. The Crimson Tide really wanted to get their receivers more involved headed into today and they achieved that. Brooks lead the way with six receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama has one of the most talented receiving cores in college football and it is great to see Bill O’Brien let the guys loose a little bit. Brooks was the hero in Auburn last year with his touchdown that forced overtime, so it is really great to see him find his stride again!

