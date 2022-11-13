Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game: Byron Young

All eyes were on Alabama following their loss against LSU. It was a good time for Alabama to play their best ball of the season. Despite many players having success on Saturday night, the Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game is defensive tackle Byron Young.

The native of Laurel, Mississippi returned to his home state and put on a clinic. He recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. This was very instrumental to the Tide’s success on the defensive side of the ball against Ole Miss.

Up to this point, the Tide had lacked the interior defensive line presence. The narrative was changed on Saturday night in Oxford. That unit was led by Young and several others en route to a victory. It was a very strong showing for the senior defensive lineman.

