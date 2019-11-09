Roll Tide! Here's Thomas' picks on 'College Gameday'

Justin Thomas joined the ESPN's “College Gameday” crew on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the guest selector.

Thomas was a Haskins Award winner for the University of Alabama and helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2013.

“Gameday” goes to different college campuses each week to spotlight the biggest games, and there are none bigger this week than No. 2 Alabama hosting No. 1 LSU.

Thomas, of course, picked Alabama to win; though, analyst Lee Corso sported the Tiger headgear for his selection.

Here’s a look at Thomas’ 12 games with his picks in bold:

Princeton at Dartmouth

Florida State at Boston College

Louisville at Miami

Notre Dame at Duke

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Southern Cal at Arizona State

Kansas State at Texas

Baylor at Texas Christian

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Iowa at Wisconsin

Penn State at Minnesota

LSU at Alabama