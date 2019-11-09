Roll Tide! Here's Thomas' picks on 'College Gameday'
Justin Thomas joined the ESPN's “College Gameday” crew on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the guest selector.
Thomas was a Haskins Award winner for the University of Alabama and helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2013.
“Gameday” goes to different college campuses each week to spotlight the biggest games, and there are none bigger this week than No. 2 Alabama hosting No. 1 LSU.
Thomas, of course, picked Alabama to win; though, analyst Lee Corso sported the Tiger headgear for his selection.
Here’s a look at Thomas’ 12 games with his picks in bold:
Princeton at Dartmouth
Florida State at Boston College
Louisville at Miami
Notre Dame at Duke
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Southern Cal at Arizona State
Kansas State at Texas
Baylor at Texas Christian
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Iowa at Wisconsin
Penn State at Minnesota
LSU at Alabama