'Roll Tide': Centennial edge rusher Noah Carter calls Alabama a dream school

Peoria Centennial edge rusher Noah Carter wore his "Bama" hat and his All-American Bowl jersey to signing day on Wednesday morning at the school's auditorium.

He was the biggest of the state's signees on the traditional day for high school seniors to sign their national letters for college.

Carter actually signed twice — once in December during the early Signing Day with Washington and again Wednesday.

He was able to get out of the first NLI after Kalen DeBoer left Washington to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama after the December signing period ended.

That gave Carter an out from his Washington letter to sign on Wednesday with the Crimson Tide. Carter had felt a bond to the coaches who had recruited him to come to Washington. Once they made the move to Tuscaloosa, it was an easy decision for Carter to make.

Centennial senior Noah Carter (center) hugs his grandmother Leslie Williams and stands with his mother Ebony (left) and brothers Isaiah and Joshua (right) during a Signing Day Ceremony at Centennial High School in Peoria on Feb. 7, 2024.

"That was a big part of it," Carter said. "It was a bad situation with the coaches leaving. I feel bad for the Seattle fans, for sure."

Carter loves Alabama.

"Roll Tide," he said.

"That was one of my dream schools," he said. "Anybody in the nation tries to go to Alabama. Having that opportunity is just a blessing from God."

A major win for both sides

He said he was amazed by the campus.

"I knew as soon as I went there, that's where I was going to be," he said.

What Alabama is getting is a quick, athletic, ferocious pass rusher, who wreaked havoc on Chandler Basha in the Open semifinals. He is one of the most versatile edge rushers in the nation. He also started at wide receiver for a Centennial team that lost its only two games last season to Peoria Liberty, including the state championship game.

It was the first time in Centennial history that it lost to a school twice in the same season.

Carter, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, was the only player in Arizona to have at least eight touchdown catches and more than eight sacks. He had 11 sacks.

"Noah is a very gifted athlete," Centennial coach Richard Taylor told the crowd assembled in the Centennial auditorium as he introduced him during Signing Day. "If you watched many of our games, it's pretty hard not to notice him.

"I remember this one play specifically. We were on our hash. The quarterback was rolling out to the right towards their bench. And he chased him all the way across there and tackled him before he got out of bounds. That quarterback jumped up and looked around, 'Who the heck got me?'

"He has a real motor. He is a funny guy. He's a good teammate. And we're going to miss him."

Carter was among eight Centennial senior football players who signed their college letters Wednesday. A ninth, receiver/cornerback Kenny Worthy III, signed with Washington State in December and enrolled at the school in January.

Taylor, who credited assistant coach Tim Thiele with getting players connected with colleges to continue their academic and football careers, said that there could be 15 seniors signing with four-year colleges before it's over.

More Centennial teammates continuing to sign

Defensive back Sa'Mar Turner, who suffered an injury midway through the season that caused him to miss the rest of the year, signed with Rocky Mountain College, along with offensive lineman Ivan Olivas.

All-Arizona offensive lineman Brady Bakke signed with NAU. He said the new coaches at NAU, led by Brian Wright, made sure he didn't get away. Bakke, 6-6, 290, was arguably the best offensive lineman in the state last season.

"I spent a lot of time with the new coaches," Bakke said. "They made a huge impression on me."

Hayden Allen, a catalyst to Centennial's run to the Open final after he became eligible midway through the season, signed with Hastings College out of Nebraska, along with outside linebacker/defensive end Damien Jenkins.

Allen, one of the top safeties in the state, said that he will play wide receiver at Hastings.

"Centennial helped me so much," said Allen, who transferred last summer from Glendale Mountain Ridge. "They made it quite easy for me to move on."

Allen said he didn't play a lot of receiver in high school, where he was primarily a safety, "but those who know, they know."

Taylor knows. He gushed during his introduction of Allen about the over-the-shoulder catch he made for a touchdown that helped Centennial beat Basha in the semifinals.

"He made maybe the greatest catch I've ever seen in that playoff game," Taylor said.

Offensive lineman Archie Robinson and safety Iverson Small both signed with Livingstone College, an NCAA Division II school in North Carolina.

Small, 5-10, 175, was one of the hardest hitters on Centennial's team, Taylor said. He had 115 tackles, 67 solo. He had 20 tackles in the regular-season loss to Liberty. He also had four interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

"I'm going to make the most of what I'm given," Small said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: