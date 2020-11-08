Rolex reunion? Hints of a Johnson-Elliott pairing down at Daytona

Chase Elliott won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday night. Jimmie Johnson competed in his final race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.

One might have wondered if these two will ever be seen in the same field again.

Well, that might come sooner than anyone thought. Like, in a couple of months.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick indicated the two may team up for an entry in the prestigious Rolex 24 sports-car race in late January at Daytona International Speedway.

“Both of our guys, Chase and Jimmie, will be in the 24-hour race, so I’m looking forward to that,” Hendrick said as part of his post-race press conference.

When asked to confirm if the two would drive in the Rolex, Hendrick said: “Maybe I jumped the gun on that. I’m not 100 percent sure. I heard a rumor, OK, so I can’t confirm that.”

Not yet at least.