Rolex Rankings: After Chevron, a big jump, a bigger jump and a new world No. 1

Getty Images

The LPGA’s first major of the year is in the books, and we’ve got some notable movement in the Rolex Rankings as a result.

Not only did Nelly Korda return to world No. 1 after her solo third finish at the Chevron Championship on Sunday in The Woodlands, Texas, but Lilia Vu, the champion at Carlton Woods, climbed eight spots from No. 12 to a career-best fourth.

Korda’s retaking of the top spot bumped Lydia Ko, who missed the Chevron cut, to second.

“It would have been obviously very nice to win the major, as well, but I think being world No. 1 is very rewarding,” Korda said. “All my hard work has paid off, and hopefully continue building, but the No. 1 ranking keeps bouncing back and forth, back and forth. That is something actually I don't really tend to focus on too much. I tend to focus on what's right in front of me, being present this week, this major, but I think the rankings at the end of the day tell you the consistent play you're playing.”

Further down the rankings, Angel Yin jumped a whopping 124 spots after losing to Vu in a playoff. Yin is now No. 48 and in position to qualify for more majors. The top 75 in the world rankings as of May 3 and July 3 will get into the U.S. Open.

Yin also moved to No. 17 in U.S. Solheim Cup points. Vu is now No. 1 followed by Korda.

“It's just really positive for me,” Yin said. “My goal at the end of the year is still to play in Solheim and also get into the U.S. Open, because I'm not in right now. I was hoping I could win, so then I didn't have to qualify. But I guess I still have to qualify, unless things change. But I'm just really happy that I'm able to play golf, honestly. To be able to post scores like this, that to me is beyond anything that is happening right now.”