Rolex 24 update: Loic Duval leads as Kyle Busch runs double stint

Saturday has officially turned to Sunday in Florida, and several cars and drivers are still in contention for the victory in Rolex 24 at Daytona as the race nears its halfway point.

Loic Duval is the current overall leader, while Ryan Briscoe runs in the second position.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is back on track in the No. 14 GTD entry for AIM Vasser Sullivan. Busch is competing in the second of a double stint for the team, and is currently running ninth in the GTD class.

As of 1:25 am ET, the leaders are:

DPi:

No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Loic Duval No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac DPi, Ryan Briscoe No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing, Cadillac DPi, Felipe Albuquerque

LMP2:

No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, Nick Boulle No. 81 Dragonspeed USA, ORECA LMP2 07, Colin Braun No. 18 Era Motorsport, ORECA LMP2 07, Dwight Merriman

GTLM:

No. 24 BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan, BMW M8 GTE, John Edwards No. 912 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Laurens Vanthoor No. 911 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Nick Tandy

GTD:

No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Bryan Sellers No. 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi RB LMS GT3, Mirko Bortolotti No. 63 Sucderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Toni Vilander

Live coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona continues on NBCSN until 3 a.m. ET. Fans can also watch all remaining coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s Trackpass.