Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020 full coverage recap, results

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona featured a repeat winner with unprecedented performance.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac won the sports car endurance classic for the second consecutive year and by completing a record 833 laps, shattering the previous mark of 808 that was set in 2018.

That was one of the many storylines during a newsy weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

From Kyle Busch’s Rolex 24 debut to a historic “convergence” of sports cars that could link Daytona and Le Mans, you can revisit all the stories from the past week at Motorsports Talk below:

SUNDAY, JAN. 26

—How Kyle Busch found happiness in sports cars over a month at Daytona

—Full results of the race with class wins, fastest laps and leaders

—Wayne Taylor Racing wins its second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona and third in four years

—Kamui Kobayashi was in command with 90 minutes to go as Kyle Busch prepared for his last stint

–With four hours remaining, Kyle Busch’s team was out of the hunt as Joao Barbosa led in DPi

–Near halfway, it was Loic Duval in front as Kyle Busch completed his first double stint

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

–Eight-hour update: Scott Dixon leading for Wayne Taylor Racing

–O Canada! Why plaid has been rad for Pfaff Motorsports’ Porsche

–Kyle Busch was begging for more laps after his first stint in the No. 14 Lexus

–Helio Castroneves angry after getting wrecked in the Bus Stop by Harry Tincknell

–Olivier Pla leads at the four-hour mark

–Kyle Busch gets his marching orders for his first Rolex 24

–Ken Squier recalls the 1966 Rolex 24, sports cars at Daytona and Ken Miles’ career

FRIDAY, JAN. 24

–IMSA’s blockbuster “convergence” could signal a new Ford vs. Ferrari era, Jim France says

–In a sign of things to come, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi had the fastest lap in final practice

—A ‘crucial’ year for Hailie Deegan’s career begins at Daytona

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

—Mazda takes the Rolex 24 pole for the second straight year as Ricky Taylor crashes hard in qualifying

—The doctor who became a driver takes racing lessons from his son

–Wake up! How drivers alert working the graveyard shift at Daytona

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

–Meet Nick Tandy, the sports car and Le Mans champion who loves NASCAR

–‘I’m not the top dog’: How a humble Kyle Busch approached his Rolex 24 debut

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

–DPi champion Dane Cameron discussed his career while visiting the NASCAR on NBC Podcast

–Why winning a watch is so special for Rolex 24 drivers

–With Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske’s odd couple also has been outstanding on the No. 6 Acura

MONDAY, JAN. 20

–A viewer’s guide to the Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020, here were five things to watch in the race

–Without neither sons behind the wheel for the first time in 10 years, Wayne Taylor understandably felt a void before the race

–The always outspoken Taylor also hasn’t been happy with IMSA’s direction on Balance of Performance