Roles for 2023 Cardinals we have no real clue about yet

The Arizona Cardinals enter 2023 with a number of questions. While some roles and starters are set, other positions and roles we know very little about.

We will have no idea until training camp.

These positions and roles right now are big, shrug-your-shoulder, no-idea question marks

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

QB3

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.

The third-string quarterback will actually be the Cardinals’ primary backup to start the season because of Kyler Murray’s recovery from ACL surgery.

We presume Colt McCoy will be the starter, but what we don’t know is where the others — David Blough, Jeff Driskel, rookie Clayton Tune — are in the pecking order.

Tune seems like the favorite but he is a fifth-round pick and those are never a lock to even make the team.

Left guard

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The starting left guard job is a mystery. Dennis Daley and Elijah Wilkinson are veteran additions through free agency with starting experience and they one of them could be the starter.

Advertisement

It could also be first-round pick Paris Johnson.

What about Josh Jones? Lecitus Smith? Marquis Hayes?

While I have heard that Daley and Wilkinson were the guys to get first-team reps in offseason work, that was just the early part of the offseason.

Backup running back

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

We know James Conner is the unquestioned starter here.

They do not have proven production behind him. We do not know who is the favorite to be the backup.

That player might not be on the roster.

Keaontay Ingram was a rookie last season but was drafted by a different head coach and general manager.

Corey Clement appeared to move to No. 2 on the depth chart late last season but he has mostly played special teams in the league.

Advertisement

Ty’Son Williams has just one NFL game played.

Emari Demercado is an undrafted rookie.

Who is the likely guy? No idea.

The entire starting defensive line

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The D-line has no preimer talent and no one who projects as a guy who maybe could get to that level.

Carlos Watkins, a journeyman, is the most accomplished guy in the room, while L.J. Collier is a former first-round pick who has thus far been a bust.

Returners Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu and Jonathan Ledbetter are in the mix along with rookies Dante Stills and Jacob Slade.

Who starts? Perhaps Collier and Watkins, but it could be anyone.

ILB next to Kyzir White

WIth Isaiah Simmons moving to safety and Zaven Collins appearing to be moving to the edge as a pass rusher, the ILB job next to Kyzir White is a complete question mark.

Advertisement

Zeke Turner and Josh Woods have really only been special teams guys. Owen Pappoe and Kyle Soelle are rookies. Krys Barnes has starting experience and two seasons in three years with 80 tackles or more.

Who has the edge? Maybe Barnes?

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire