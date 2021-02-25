Role players step up for McAuley

Feb. 25—McAuley Catholic's role players played big roles during the Warriors' 53-45 home victory over Rich Hill on Wednesday night in a Class 1 District 7 girls semifinal game.

The top-seeded Warriors (18-8) advance to play second-seeded Hume in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lamar High School. The Hornets trimmed third-seeded Bronaugh 39-30 in their semifinal game.

The boys championship game at 8 matches top-seeded Thomas Jefferson against No. 2 McAuley.

Kayleigh Teeter tallied 22 points to lead the Warriors, but season scoring leader Kennedy DeRuy was held scoreless. As a result, the Warriors' role players contributed 31 points, including 22 in the first half as the Warriors owned a 30-19 halftime advantage.

"That was one of the things we talked about at halftime was our role players had 22 out of our 30 points," Warriors coach Mike Howard said. "Kayleigh had eight points, Kennedy didn't score tonight. So our role players really stepped up in the first half for sure. Lily (Black) had some nice offensive rebounds and putbacks. Kloee (Williamson) had some nice offensive rebounds and putbacks. Abbey Cahalan hit a couple of 3s. Gliza (Damaso) played some good minutes, drove to the basket.

"All our role players really stepped up in a game that we definitely needed them to step up."

Black finished with 10 points for McAuley, and Williamson had eight.

While DeRuy had a tough shooting night, she found other ways to contribute.

"She came to the bench one time in a timeout with her head down, and I picked her head back up," Howard said. "I said 'You're a leader on this team. It doesn't matter if you're not scoring. You can do other things to make your team successful.' And that's what she did. She played a passer role and got rebounds and she played good defense."

Guard Tisha Mackey and center Kayden Coonce scored 10 points apiece to lead Rich Hill (12-13), and forward Clare Klinksick had nine.

Coonce, a freshman, scored twice on the inside in the first minutes to ignite the Tigers to a 10-3 lead, but the Warriors scored 11 points in the last two minutes to take their first lead 14-12.

Another Warrior spurt — 12-1 over the final 3:20 of the half — gave them their 11-point halftime lead and two Teeter treys in the first two minutes of the second half gave McAuley its biggest lead, 36-22. But Rich Hill used three-point plays by Klinksick, Mackey and Coonce in a two-minute stretch to slice the deficit to 36-30 midway through the third quarter.

The comeback continued as five points by Mackey in the first 70 seconds of the fourth stanza cut McAuley's lead to 40-38. The Tigers twice had chances to tie or take the lead but missed two shots, and a Damaso free throw and Teeter layup after a steal pushed the lead out to 590-43 with 3:10 left.

The Warriors, who made only 8-of-31 free throws, used two charities by Teeter and one by Williamson in the final 1:15 to widen its lead.

"We played really, really hard," Rich Hill coach Brian Thomas said. "That's probably the hardest, most physical that we played all year. I couldn't be prouder of them. We played it right when we needed to.

"McAuley is a good basketball team, really good. When I was at Archie, we always came to Missouri Southern's team camp, and I got to know Coach Howard. He always does a great job, and his kids are always well coached."