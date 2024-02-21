In new role as no longer the state title favorite, Warroad girls hockey still proving dangerous

Feb. 20—GRAND FORKS — The Warroad girls hockey program is no stranger to the Minnesota Class A state tournament.

But this year's state tournament bracket looks a little odd compared to most years.

Warroad received the No. 4 seed at the state tournament.

The two-time defending state champion Warriors enter this year's state tournament no longer the championship favorite. Warroad plays No. 5 Proctor-Hermantown at 8 p.m. in Wednesday's state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

"When you graduate 10 seniors and nine are playing college hockey, it's obviously going to be different," Warroad coach David Marvin said. "I have a hard-working group who has been hungry for their opportunity to play meaningful minutes. With the culture we have the desire to win, they're buying in."

Warroad enters state with a 19-8 record, although nearly every game was a one-goal game, apart from a few empty-net goals at the end of games.

"We weren't far away from something amazing," Marvin said. "We've been right there. We're doing it a different way. This group has worked really hard. They've done a great job becoming a tough team to play against."

Junior defender Katy Comstock said it's been an adjustment from last season to this year.

"It has definitely been a learning curve, but I think we've done really well," she said. "It's just some trial and error. I think we are confident in our abilities, and we know we need to put the puck in the net.

"It's even more exciting than it has been because it was more of a challenge to get out of Section 8. We want to make the most of the opportunity."

Jaylie French leads Warroad in scoring with 440 points on 20 goals and 24 assists. Kaiya Sandy (40 points), Taylor Reese (35 points) and Comstock (31 points) are the team's top scorers this year.

In net, Payton Rolli has a 1.57 goals-against average and a 92.1 save percentage in her first season starting in goal.

"I think we've been doing it all year but we've been working hard at blocking shots in the defensive zone," Comstock said.

Marvin agreed.

"I don't know if I've had a team willing to block shots like this team has as an entire group," Marvin said. "It's good because we don't score as many. Outside of a few things, we don't take many penalties, which leads to our success, too."

Warroad may be a bit of an underdog at state, but the Warriors still expect to be dangerous with a program that saw 19 alums play college hockey this winter.

"It's cliche, but we don't think much about it," Marvin said. "I don't imagine anyone will overlook us. It's the lowest seed we've ever been, but I don't think it fazes our group. We're excited to be going, and we're going to compete, and I guess we'll find out how we'll do. I like our group a lot. We're excited for the chance to get back and try (to repeat). A lot of times, a team that loses that many, you don't get the opportunity to get back. We're clearly not the favorite, but I don't know if anyone will be excited to play us."

Coach: David Marvin.

Record: 19-8.

Top scorers: Jaylie French (20 goals, 24 assists); Kaiya Sandy (16 goals, 24 assists); Taylor Reese (17 goals, 18 assists); Katy Comstock (6 goals, 25 assists); Madilyn Skogman (8 goals, 17 assists); Karlee Kalbrener (6 goals, 14 assists); Sophie Johnson (8 goals, 12 assists); Kate Johnson (1 goal, 9 assists); Vivienne Marcowka (6 goals, 4 assists); Reagan Haley (5 goals, 5 assists).

Top goalie: Payton Rolli 1.57 goals-against average, 92.1 save percentage.

State tournament history: Warroad has four state championships and the Warriors are the two-time defending state champions.