Rolando Romero: ‘I won every moment of that fight, I exposed him’

Rolando Romero spoke almost as if he kicked Gervonta Davis’ ass.

Romero was stopped by a single left hand in Round 6 of a scheduled 12-round lightweight bout Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, he believes he dominated the winner before the stoppage.

He called for a rematch, which Davis later rejected.

“I won all six rounds,” he said. “I won every moment of that fight, I exposed him. We need to run that s— back.”

It didn’t stop there.

“I want Gervonta Davis again. I was winning that f—ing fight. I just got hit with a clean shot. That’s all. … I exposed his ass, and everyone in this room knows it.”

And: “I had him running like a b—- the entire fight. And, like I said, he got a nice shot in. That’s all that happened. He got hurt multiple times. And he ran around. He was terrified of me. And I doubt he’ll do the rematch.”

Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) also took a shot at referee David Fields, who he said allowed Davis to hold excessively.

“He got hurt multiple times throughout the fight,” Romero said. “I’ll be honest that the referee helped him a lot. All he would do is hold me and hold me and hold me. And that’s that.”

Romero’s trainer, Bullet Gordon, was proud of his fighter’s performance.

“I know that Rolly could outbox pretty much 90 percent of the boxers in boxing,” he said. “People always talk about his power. Rolly is a very talented fighter.

“He showed that tonight against a three-division world champion. He whooped his ass round after round. When he hurt him, Tank did the smart thing, he held. And the ref let him get away with it.

“It was a great performance. Mistakes are made in the game. The best of the best – [Muhammad] Ali, Mike Tyson, every last one of them – took an ‘L’. So at the end of the day I’m very proud of my fighter.”

