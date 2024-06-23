Rolando Little League defeats Sunshine Little League to start District 33 play

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rolando Little League defeats Sunshine Little League 21-1 to open District 33 play.

The big moment of the game came off the bat of Jeremiah Zachery, who hit a 3-run Home run over the left field wall, onto Old Cliffs Rd., with the ball bouncing into someone’s front yard.

