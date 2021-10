Associated Press

Baker Mayfield strapped on his shoulder pads Thursday. The Browns' starting quarterback practiced for the second straight day — and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new stabilizing harness — as he tries to get ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield sat out last week's win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, and backup Case Keenum led the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos.