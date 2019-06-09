Roland Garros men's final -- who's saying what

Paris (AFP) - The best reaction to Rafael Nadal clinching a record-extending 12th French Open title with victory over Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final:

"Merci @rolandgarros for this amazing experience. 12!! Still can't believe it."

-- Nadal quickly takes to Twitter after becoming the first player, male or female, to win 12 titles at a single major tournament.

"12th RG titles is absolutely unreal! Very proud to see Domi standing next to this legend of our sport!Your turn is coming soon.. @ThiemDomi."

-- Women's doubles champion and Thiem's girlfriend Kristina Mladenovic congratulates Nadal.

"I am happy that you are playing. To win 12 times, it's unreal. I will try again, for sure."

-- Fourth seed Thiem after his second straight Roland Garros final loss to Nadal. The Austrian has reached at least the semi-finals in Paris for four successive years.

"The King of Clay does not like to share his wealth. Congrats @RafaelNadal on #12!"

-- Fifteen-time golf major winner Tiger Woods in awe of Nadal.

"I see it but I don't believe it... someone can win 12 @rolandgarros singles titles. @RafaelNadal what a performance! #TheKingOfClay."

-- Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt struggles to comprehend Nadal's latest achievement.

"I'm speechless. Big up young man! Thanks for another great show @rafaelnadal."

-- Robin Soderling, one of only two men to have beaten Nadal in Paris in 2009, on Instagram

"Rafa is an all time great on any surface, but it's hard to imagine ANYONE being better on clay ever."

-- Former player and younger brother of seven-time major winner John, Patrick McEnroe salutes Nadal.

"What a final @rolandgarros @ThiemDomi !! 12 @RafaelNadal #TheKingOfClay."

-- Former champion Stan Wawrinka.

"@RafaelNadal on clay = cheat code!!!"

-- Australian player Alex de Minaur suggests Nadal has a special secret.