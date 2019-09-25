Rohan Dennis bounces back from Tour de France no show with world time trial defence in Yorkshire

Rohan Dennis described the triumph as the biggest of his career - Velo

Just two months after his very public meltdown at the Tour de France, Rohan Dennis bounced back with an emphatic defence of his world time trial title here in Harrogate on Wednesday.

The Australian described his almost faultless ride as the "biggest win" his career after powering along the 54-kilometre course from Northallerton to Harrogate in 1hour 5min 5.35sec, over a minute ahead of runner-up Remco Evenepoel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dennis last rode competitively at the Tour, some two months ago, where he mysteriously walked out on the eve of the individual time trial, a stage that many had predicted would be won by the 29-year-old.

"It’s been tough, but all the hard work and all the hard times have been worth it, so I’m very very happy,” Dennis said afterwards. "There’s been a lot of work done off the bike mentally to get prepared just to line up here. It wasn’t just my body, my body was always good."

With improved weather and with some of the biggest names in world cycling on the roads, Harrogate was en fête as the Road World Championships finally came alive.

A day after the chaotic scenes caused by heavy downpours, Wednesday's race went without a hitch. Unless you were poor old Victor Campenaerts.

Victor Campenaerts con la contrarreloj totalmente cruzada ahora avería mecánica.#Yorkshire2019pic.twitter.com/TdnOu8F2FJ — Alpe__dHuezBT (@Alpe__dHuezBT) September 25, 2019

Story continues

The world hour record holder from Belgium not only crashed, but also required a bike change resulting in him running, à la Chris Froome on Mont Ventoux, up the road without a bike.

While Campenaerts endured another tough day at the office, John Archibald, the Scot who had replaced Geraint Thomas as one of Britain's two riders testing themselves on the lumpy and punchy course, found himself in the hotseat having set an early benchmark time, an experience he described as a "nice touch".

Having been replaced by Luke Durbridge, it was the turn of another Briton, Alex Dowsett, to take his place as the new race leader. However, just 1min 23.23sec after becoming virtual world champion, Filippo Ganna of Italy set a new fastest time. Dowsett had not even got off his bike. The Essex rider, though, was upbeat.

"I'd have said a top 10 would be a good day so I'm happy with that," he said after finishing fifth, a result that secured Team GB two slots in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Evenepoel, the first-year professional who last year won the junior time trial and road titles before skipping the under-23 ranks, going instead straight into the elite level races, said he was happy with second.

"Silver feels more like a gold medal for me," the 19-year-old said. "I've changed a lot as a person over the last year. I've won five races as a pro and become European champion in time-trial."

The championships continue on Thursday with the men's junior road race in which Great Britain will field a five-man team and will conclude on Sunday with the elite men’s road race.