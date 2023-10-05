Rogue Moose Strolls Through Connecticut Parking Lot

A rare moose appearance in north-central Connecticut was caught on security cameras, as the large animal strolled through a parking lot in the early hours of September 30.

Footage captured by local business owner David Ezedine shows the moose saunter through the parking lot of his car dealership business in Windsor Locks.

According to local reports, the business is not far from Bradley International Airport, where another moose was spotted earlier in the year.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection estimates there are only 100 moose living in the state. Credit: David Ezedine via Storyful